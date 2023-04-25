Six Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matches.
In a rare in-ring appearance, Harley Cameron of QTV will be in action against Mafiosa and trying to score her second overall AEW win.
Below is the full card:
- Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian
- Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa
- Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)
- Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D'Amboise
- The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.
- Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan
