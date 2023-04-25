WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Six Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matches.

In a rare in-ring appearance, Harley Cameron of QTV will be in action against Mafiosa and trying to score her second overall AEW win.

Below is the full card:

- Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

- Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

- Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

- Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D'Amboise

- The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.

- Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan


