Six Matches Announced For Tonight's AEW Dark

AEW has announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matches.

In a rare in-ring appearance, Harley Cameron of QTV will be in action against Mafiosa and trying to score her second overall AEW win.

Below is the full card:

- Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

- Harley Cameron vs. Mafiosa

- Varsity Athletes (Josh Woods & Tony Nese) vs. Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds)

- Emi Sakura & Mei Suruga vs. Reka Tehaka & Ashley D'Amboise

- The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi) vs. Brock Anderson & Brian Pillman Jr.

- Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan