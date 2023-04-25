Ric Flair Believes Harley Race Would Have Dominated UFC If He Was Still Alive

Joining the The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed the he believes the late great Harley Race would be the king of the UFC if he was still alive. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Harley Race and UFC:

“Harley would’ve been the king of the UFC if he was alive without any training. You have no idea.”O

On Brock Lesnar being the modern-day Race:

“Brock is our version of Harley Race today. The difference is Brock wouldn’t bite your nose off. I don’t think he has it in him. Brock wouldn’t pull your eye out.” This fact shocked Rogan, who remained incredulous about the removal of eyes.

Flair on seeing someone’s eye get pulled out during a fight:

“Many times. Simple, boom … I’ve seen it twice. … They were fans in the bar, starting a fight. These weren’t wrestlers, these were guys who thought they were tough.”