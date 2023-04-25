WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Ric Flair Believes Harley Race Would Have Dominated UFC If He Was Still Alive

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

Ric Flair Believes Harley Race Would Have Dominated UFC If He Was Still Alive

Joining the The Joe Rogan Experience, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed the he believes the late great Harley Race would be the king of the UFC if he was still alive. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Harley Race and UFC: 

“Harley would’ve been the king of the UFC if he was alive without any training. You have no idea.”O

On Brock Lesnar being the modern-day Race: 

“Brock is our version of Harley Race today. The difference is Brock wouldn’t bite your nose off. I don’t think he has it in him. Brock wouldn’t pull your eye out.” This fact shocked Rogan, who remained incredulous about the removal of eyes. 

Flair on seeing someone’s eye get pulled out during a fight:

“Many times. Simple, boom … I’ve seen it twice. … They were fans in the bar, starting a fight. These weren’t wrestlers, these were guys who thought they were tough.” 

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #nwa #ric flair #harley race

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81739/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer