News On What Script Changes Vince McMahon Made To Monday's WWE RAW

As reported on Monday via PWInsider, Vince McMahon made “major changes” to the script for WWE RAW from the All-State Arena in Chicago. McMahon was working remotely throughout the entire show.

In terms of changes made, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Vince changed a bunch of stuff at TV tonight.

“Changed a couple of matches, changed a couple of finishes, took some people off the show, put some people on the show.”