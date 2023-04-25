WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News On What Script Changes Vince McMahon Made To Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 25, 2023

As reported on Monday via PWInsider, Vince McMahon made “major changes” to the script for WWE RAW from the All-State Arena in Chicago. McMahon was working remotely throughout the entire show.

In terms of changes made, Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Vince changed a bunch of stuff at TV tonight.

“Changed a couple of matches, changed a couple of finishes, took some people off the show, put some people on the show.”

Video Footage Surfaces Of CM Punk Talking To WWE Superstar At RAW

CM Punk was backstage at today’s Raw taping in Chicago, Illinois. He reportedly "cleared the air" with a WWE Superstar, and also spoke [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 24, 2023 08:36PM


Tags: #wwe #raw #vince mcmahon

