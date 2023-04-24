Executive Reveals CM Punk’s Demeanor During AEW All Out 2023 Event

During a recent interview with Nick Hausman on the Haus of Wrestling podcast, Joel Shernoff (VP of the Premier Streaming Network) explained being around CM Punk on the day of All Out and what his demeanor was like, before the now infamous real-life fight between Punk, Kenny Omega and Matt and Nick Jackson. Shernoff explained:

“I will tell you, I was backstage at All Out. I had been hanging out in the hallway outside Punk’s dressing room, that’s pretty much where I had been hanging out all night. I saw him and he was talking to some of the younger talents, just hanging out there. I don’t know if he was maybe talking about their matches, or, whatever it was, but it was good. Everything, his demeanor was good.

“I’ll be honest, I didn’t see him around Jericho, and I didn’t see him around The Bucks. I mean, that’s not to say he wasn’t, it’s not to say they weren’t cordial or side-eyeing each other. I have no idea. I can just picture him talking to various talents over by the road cases. He was not holed up in his locker room away from everybody. Anytime I had seen him there at shows in the past, I could see him by the curtain, watching matches, peaking through the curtains and stuff.

“To me, he always seemed very engaged, he never seemed removed. But, at the same time, that’s kind of how I saw everybody there. I never saw Jericho holed up in his locker room. Jericho was always out there talking to people and interacting with people and watching stuff.”

In regards to The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, Shernoff reveals he didn't see much of them backstage but it could have be due to their EVP duties:

“You know what? I never really saw The Bucks and Kenny that much. Every once and awhile they would walk around, or, whatever. I think that night, also, MJF returned. So, I think there was, on the other side of the building, a lot of secrecy because I didn’t see MJF until after his return.

“At the same time, you have to remember the Bucks and Kenny are more involved with things. I wasn’t sitting in Gorilla so I have no idea. For all I know, they were in there sitting next to Tony Khan. All I know is the atmosphere was never this negative energy that you hear about."