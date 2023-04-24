WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Trish Stratus On Why She's Back In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 24, 2023

Trish Stratus On Why She's Back In WWE

Trish Stratus was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about why she waited until now to return to WWE.

I’m constantly proving myself to myself. And when I got the call to do WrestleMania, that was fun. It was fun to be in that capacity to do it at that level and at that stage. I’m all about layers and it was like, I hadn’t dipped into this territory again, you know, for a long time. And it was like, can I do this? And when I did it, I loved it. To be able to go back to this capacity, it felt like it’s fun and it’s a good story. I think it’s interesting. I always say whenever I went back, it has to check a few boxes. Like, is it interesting? Is it challenging for myself? Will the fans be intrigued by it? Will it tell something different than we’ve told before, a story that’s different than we’ve told before?

Kevin Nash On The Cody Rhodes / Brock Lesnar Feud

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, the topic of Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns became a topic of discus [...]

— Guy Incognito Apr 24, 2023 11:20AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #trish stratus

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81710/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer