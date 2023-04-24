Kevin Nash On The Cody Rhodes / Brock Lesnar Feud

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, the topic of Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns became a topic of discussion.

“We have a situation where there’s verbiage and Brock comes down in a fucking duster cowboy hat. So if we go back to the Raw after Mania, Brock jumped Cody and beat him for eight minutes. Cody comes down, and he’s not medically cleared because of the beating that Brock gave him, but wants a piece of him, and for that, they send 25 security guys in waves, not one of them bigger than Cody,. I know it’s a babyface thing… he wants his pound of flesh, he wants his revenge. But he keeps making reference to the fact that he didn’t win at WrestleMania. That’s absolutely evident since you don’t have a belt. You don’t have to bring it up every week that you didn’t win at WrestleMania. I get it. People are still with you. Don’t lose them. But don’t do this. Don’t walk to the hard camera after Brock leaves and all the smoke is cleared and say, ‘You’re no cowboy, Brock Lesnar, because I know a cowboy…what you are is a coward.’ Now, I don’t know."