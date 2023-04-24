WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Kevin Nash On The Cody Rhodes / Brock Lesnar Feud

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 24, 2023

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, the topic of Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania loss to Roman Reigns became a topic of discussion.

“We have a situation where there’s verbiage and Brock comes down in a fucking duster cowboy hat. So if we go back to the Raw after Mania, Brock jumped Cody and beat him for eight minutes. Cody comes down, and he’s not medically cleared because of the beating that Brock gave him, but wants a piece of him, and for that, they send 25 security guys in waves, not one of them bigger than Cody,. I know it’s a babyface thing… he wants his pound of flesh, he wants his revenge. But he keeps making reference to the fact that he didn’t win at WrestleMania. That’s absolutely evident since you don’t have a belt. You don’t have to bring it up every week that you didn’t win at WrestleMania. I get it. People are still with you. Don’t lose them. But don’t do this. Don’t walk to the hard camera after Brock leaves and all the smoke is cleared and say, ‘You’re no cowboy, Brock Lesnar, because I know a cowboy…what you are is a coward.’ Now, I don’t know."

Nash continued.

“I just thought that he didn’t have knee pads on. It’s like, don’t tell me that you guys aren’t going. It’s not booked to go. He got in Roman’s face in a three-piece suit, Roman was in a track suit and tennis shoes. I knew that wasn’t going nowhere. Nobody is stupid enough to tear up a $2,000 suit to make it be more realistic."

Source: fightful.com
