Cody Rhodes Comments On Tomorrow’s WWE RAW From Chicago

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

Cody Rhodes has commented ahead of tomorrow’s WWE RAW, which takes place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago Illinois.

The last time Rhodes was there he was in the main event of Hell in a Cell 2022 with Seth Rollins sporting a very visible torn pectoral injury. 

Rhodes acknowledged this on Twitter, tweeting “Hmmm. Tomorrow #WWERaw is from @AllstateArena. I remember the last time I was there. Can’t wait”


Tags: #wwe #raw #cody rhodes

