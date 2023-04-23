List Of Producers For RAW & SmackDown For Week of 4/23/2023

Here are the lists of producers for WWE Monday Night RAW and WWE Friday Night SmackDown! this week.
WWE Raw Producers
- Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble
- Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Petey Williams
- Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed: Adam Pearce
- Alpha Academy vs. Usos: Shane Helms
- Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. IYO SKY: Kenny Dykstra
- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa: Jason Jordan
Backstage News:
- WWE had Riddle's scooter for an entrance, but it wasn't used.
- Miz vs. Riddle was pulled from the show.
- There were several talent that were not at the show and told they weren't needed.
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Tyler Bate and Nikki Cross vs. Zoey Stark were filmed for Main Event and produced by Molly Holly.
- Vince McMahon was not at WWE Raw. Last week he sat between Triple H and Bruce Prichard.
- WWE writers had to change a ton of things on the show due to travel woes.
- There was concern from some backstage with Finn Balor working against Rey Mysterio as he was said to be banged up.
- One WWE talent pointed to Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens happening three times in about five weeks as a rarity under Triple H.
WWE Smackdown Producers
- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Matt Riddle, Bloodline segment: Jason Jordan
- Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight: Abyss
- Backstage segments, Judgment Day interview: Jamie Noble
- Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble
- Women’s Tag Title Championship Ceremony: TJ Wilson
- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss: Shawn Daivari
- Strowman, Ricochet, Viking Raiders: Adam Pearce
- Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa
Other notes:
- Butch vs. Gunther’s dark match was produced by Jason Jordan
- Shotzi vs. Lacey Evans dark match was produced by TJ Wilson
- WWE is back to misspelling Ludwig Kaiser’s name internally
- Matt Riddle does still have “Matt” in his name internally upon his return.
- Internal live events reports indicated Smackdown as the highest grossing event in Lincoln, NE in WWE history
- Talent we spoke to who were at Smackdown weren’t informed of where they were going in the draft.
