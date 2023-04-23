List Of Producers For RAW & SmackDown For Week of 4/23/2023

Here are the lists of producers for WWE Monday Night RAW and WWE Friday Night SmackDown! this week.

WWE Raw Producers

- Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor: Jamie Noble

- Becky Lynch & Trish Stratus vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez: Petey Williams

- Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed: Adam Pearce

- Alpha Academy vs. Usos: Shane Helms

- Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. IYO SKY: Kenny Dykstra

- Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa: Jason Jordan

Backstage News:

- WWE had Riddle's scooter for an entrance, but it wasn't used.

- Miz vs. Riddle was pulled from the show.

- There were several talent that were not at the show and told they weren't needed.

- Dolph Ziggler vs. Tyler Bate and Nikki Cross vs. Zoey Stark were filmed for Main Event and produced by Molly Holly.

- Vince McMahon was not at WWE Raw. Last week he sat between Triple H and Bruce Prichard.

- WWE writers had to change a ton of things on the show due to travel woes.

- There was concern from some backstage with Finn Balor working against Rey Mysterio as he was said to be banged up.

- One WWE talent pointed to Solo Sikoa vs. Kevin Owens happening three times in about five weeks as a rarity under Triple H.

WWE Smackdown Producers

- Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Matt Riddle, Bloodline segment: Jason Jordan

- Xavier Woods vs. LA Knight: Abyss

- Backstage segments, Judgment Day interview: Jamie Noble

- Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest: Jamie Noble

- Women’s Tag Title Championship Ceremony: TJ Wilson

- Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss: Shawn Daivari

- Strowman, Ricochet, Viking Raiders: Adam Pearce

- Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa

Other notes:

- Butch vs. Gunther’s dark match was produced by Jason Jordan

- Shotzi vs. Lacey Evans dark match was produced by TJ Wilson

- WWE is back to misspelling Ludwig Kaiser’s name internally

- Matt Riddle does still have “Matt” in his name internally upon his return.

- Internal live events reports indicated Smackdown as the highest grossing event in Lincoln, NE in WWE history

- Talent we spoke to who were at Smackdown weren’t informed of where they were going in the draft.