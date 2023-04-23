WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Celebrates 60 Years Of The WWE Championship This Week

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

WWE will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of the WWE Championship this week. The company announced on Sunday that this week will be "WWE Championship Week" on social media.

Check out the full press release below:

This week marks the 60-year anniversary of sports-entertainment’s most prestigious title, the WWE Championship.

Now in the possession of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, the WWE Title was first won by “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers on April 25, 1963.

In the decades following Rogers’ seminal feat, as WWE grew from a regional operation to the global phenomenon that it is today, the WWE Championship remained a constant. It has stood alone as the ultimate prize to all Superstars, a coveted distinction reserved for only the best of the best, with luminaries such as John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Bruno Sammartino counted among its titleholders.

In recognition of the title’s 60-year milestone, today WWE is kicking off WWE Championship Week, a weeklong celebration on social media.

Stay tuned to WWE’s social channels all week long to relive or discover for the first time the epic clashes, unforgettable moments and larger-than-life champions that have made the WWE Title an enduring force for more than half a century. From special editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, to original video features and never-before-seen photos, WWE Championship Week is not to be missed!


