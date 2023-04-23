WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Naturally Limitless To Team Up On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee are set to tag team together again.

The pair go by the name Naturally Limitless and announced that they will be in action on next week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Lee delivered a promo alongside Rhodes revealing he plans to get revenge on Swerve Strickland for costing him his singles match with Chris Jericho.
 
Rhodes added that he and Lee are the greatest pairing since Samuel L. Jackson and John Travolta in who appeared in Pulp Fiction.
Tags: #aew #rampage #dustin rhodes #keith lee #naturally limitless

