Update On Matt Jackson’s Bicep Injury

AEW star Matt Jackson is reportedly healing very well from his torn bicep injury.

Jackson appeared on this past week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where he brawled with the Blackpool Combat Club and even delivered a series of suplexes with his arm taped up.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Jackson has undergone stem cell treatments and PRP therapy (Platelet-Rich Plasma) which has majorly helped with the healing process and doctors are very happy with his progress.

It still however remains unclear when Jackson will be able to wrestle a full match.

