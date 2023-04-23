WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On Matt Jackson’s Bicep Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

AEW star Matt Jackson is reportedly healing very well from his torn bicep injury.

Jackson appeared on this past week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where he brawled with the Blackpool Combat Club and even delivered a series of suplexes with his arm taped up.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Jackson has undergone stem cell treatments and PRP therapy (Platelet-Rich Plasma) which has majorly helped with the healing process and doctors are very happy with his progress.

It still however remains unclear when Jackson will be able to wrestle a full match.

We'll keep you updated.

