Update On Matt Jackson’s Bicep Injury

AEW star Matt Jackson is reportedly healing very well from his torn bicep injury.
Jackson appeared on this past week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, where he brawled with the Blackpool Combat Club and even delivered a series of suplexes with his arm taped up.
Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports Jackson has undergone stem cell treatments and PRP therapy (Platelet-Rich Plasma) which has majorly helped with the healing process and doctors are very happy with his progress.
It still however remains unclear when Jackson will be able to wrestle a full match.
We'll keep you updated.
⚡ Jeff Hardy Wants To End His Career On "An Extremely High Note"
During Saturday's AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy delivered his first promo since his return to the company. Jeff thanked fans and revealed the best [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 23, 2023 11:47AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com