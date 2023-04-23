Jeff Hardy Wants To End His Career On "An Extremely High Note"

During Saturday's AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy delivered his first promo since his return to the company. Jeff thanked fans and revealed the best thing he can do right now is retire. Hardy revealed he wants to end his career on a "an extremely high note" - Here is what he said:

“Thank you thank you so much. I’m trying really hard to love myself again and with that said I think the smartest thing for me to do is retire… from screwing up! I’m here in AEW to end my career on an extremely high note instead of a depressing low. I love each and every one of you. We’ll see in time will tell, the future’s waiting for us to prevail.”