The Top 30 Greatest World Title Changes According To WWE

WWE has released a new feature in their Top 10 series, this time looking at the 30 greatest world title changes in the history of the company.

30. Roman Reigns defeats Triple H at WrestleMania 32 to become WWE Champion

29. Rey Mysterio defeats The Miz on Raw to win the vacant WWE Championship

28. The Undertaker defeats Psycho Sid at WrestleMania 13 to win WWE Championship

27. Jinder Mahal defeats Randy Orton at Backlash to win WWE Championship

26. The Miz defeats Randy Orton on Raw to win WWE Championship

25. Brock Lesnar defeats Kofi Kingston on SmackDown to become WWE Champion

24. John Cena defeats The Rock at WrestleMania 29 to become WWE Champion

23. Randy Orton defeats Triple H at No Mercy to become WWE Champion

22. Triple H wins the 2016 Royal Rumble to become the new WWE Champion

21. Eddie Guerrero defeats Brock Lesnar at No Way Out to become WWE Champion

20. The Rock defeats Mankind at Survivor Series to become WWE Champion

19. The Warrior defeats Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 6 to become WWE Champion

18. AJ Styles defeats Jinder Mahal on SmackDown to become WWE Champion

17. Big E defeats Bobby Lashley on Raw to become WWE Champion

16. Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart at Survivor Series to become WWE Champion

15. John Cena defeats JBL at WrestleMania 21 to become WWE Champion

14. Randy Savage defeats Ted DiBiase at WrestleMania IV to become WWE Champion

13. Daniel Bryan wins triple threat at WrestleMania 30 to become WWE Champion

12. The Rock defeats Triple H at Backlash to become WWE Champion

11. Brock Lesnar defeats The Rock at SummerSlam to become WWE Champion

10. Edge defeats John Cena at New Year’s Revolution to become WWE Champion

9. Ric Flair wins the 1992 Royal Rumble to become WWE Champion

8. Roman Reigns defeats Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become WWE Champion

7. Shawn Michaels defeats Bret Hart at WrestleMania 12 to become WWE Champion

6. John Cena defeats AJ Styles at Royal Rumble to become WWE Champion

5. Hulk Hogan defeats The Iron Sheik at MSG to become WWE Champion

4. Stone Cold defeats Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 14 to become WWE Champion

3. Seth Rollins cashes in at WrestleMania 31 to become new WWE Champion

2. Kofi Kingston defeats Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 to become WWE Champion

1. Mankind defeats The Rock on Raw to become WWE Champion (Watch Below)

What is your greatest WWE world title change?