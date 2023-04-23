Matt Hardy Discussions The Upcoming “Deletion” Match Between The Hardys And The Firm

Matt Hardy discussed the upcoming AEW "Deletion" match between The Hardys and The Firm and what fans can expect during his latest podcast. Hardy explained:

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun to go back to the Hardy compound. I’m really excited to take four man teams, eight people all together, and have a match on the Hardy compound. That’s something we’ve never done before. We did a lot of stuff with Decay, where there were six people that were interacting with one another, obviously, that’d be myself, Jeff, and Queen Rebecca versus Abyss Crazy Steve, and Rosemary.”

“Now to have eight people out there, and the Hardy compound always promises to have cameos. It always has special guest appearances. I’m excited for this one because I feel like it’s going to be a little different than all the other ones. There’s a lot of guys involved, but it’s also going to be based in more of an AEW Universe I feel like than any other cinematic match has been because I get the fact that they are a more sports centric type of promotion. So we’re gonna have some fun, entertaining moments. There’s going to be a lot of great physicality. It’s going to be pretty brutal in many ways, a lot of spots that are going to take your breath away, but it’s also going to be based in reality, which I think is going to be very good for the AEW audience.”