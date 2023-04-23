WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Solo Sikoa Suffers Another Loss During WWE Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

Since his debut at the end of 2022, WWE has done a lot to protect Solo Sikoa in terms of how he is booked as one of their top heels.

In terms of recent losses, Sikoa lost on the RAW before WrestleMania in a match against Cody Rhodes and he suffered another loss at the live event in Fort Wayne, IN on Saturday night, again to Rhodes. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens got involved in the conclusion of the match, so it wasn't a clean loss but it was a pinfall victory for Cody.

Below are the full results from Fort Wayne:

- Ricochet def. Ivar from The Viking Raiders

- Shotzi def. Sonya Deville

- Sheamus def. Karrion Kross

- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retained the Tag Team Titles against The Usos

- LA Knight def. Mustafa Ali. Knight did some mic work and got a great reaction.

- Natalya def. Shayna Baszler

- LWO's Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar def. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander

- Cody Rhodes def. Solo Sikoa


