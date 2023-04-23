WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

New Matches, Segments And More Announced For 4/26 AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 23, 2023

New Matches, Segments And More Announced For 4/26 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several new matches, segments and stipulations for the April 26th edition of Dynamite. Check out the updated card below:

- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya ValkyrieAs seen below, Cargill’s manager “Smart” Mar Sterling revealed on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Valkyrie is banned from using her signature maneuver, the Road To Valhalla. He warns that if the move is attempted, Valkyrie will be disqualified.

- Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido

- We’ll hear from Adam Cole

- We’ll hear from Arn Anderson and new TNT Champion Wardlow

- We’ll hear from AEW President Tony Khan

- Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita

Source: twitter.com
Tags: #aew #dynamite

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81698/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer