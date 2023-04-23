New Matches, Segments And More Announced For 4/26 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several new matches, segments and stipulations for the April 26th edition of Dynamite. Check out the updated card below:

- AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defends against Taya ValkyrieAs seen below, Cargill’s manager “Smart” Mar Sterling revealed on tonight’s AEW Rampage that Valkyrie is banned from using her signature maneuver, the Road To Valhalla. He warns that if the move is attempted, Valkyrie will be disqualified.

- Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin in the finals of the Four Pillars Tournament with the winner challenging AEW World Champion MJF at Double Or Nothing on May 28

- AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy defends against the returning Bandido

- We’ll hear from Adam Cole

- We’ll hear from Arn Anderson and new TNT Champion Wardlow

- We’ll hear from AEW President Tony Khan

- Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

The Butcher & The Blade vs. Kenny Omega & Konosuke Takeshita