William Regal Addresses Rumors Concerning His Exit From AEW

William Regal has responded to fan speculation concerning his departure from AEW, clearing up some rumors about his exit and return to WWE. Regal tweeted:

"Just so anyone who wants to know the truth. I know Tony summed up a few conversations we had with quick answer. FYI, Tony called me at 9 pm on a Sunday night and I discussed my reasons for leaving were time spent where I won’t to be. Then and I only then did he tell me ….1/2"

".. where he was and what problems he was having. I told him to get off the phone and take care off his family and he shouldn’t be talking to me know. I also realise he has summed up conversations with brief answers."

"We eventually talked about me leaving 2 weeks later in Jacksonville. Time and time spent was the reasons for my leaving, no agenda for anything else. I have lived through some serious times in 2018/19 and realize time is all I have…"

"I had a great time in AEWand are thankful for the time I spent there with many of my close friends and the amazing crew. I just want to make that public so people stop misinterpreting it. It’s sad that people in our job can’t realize…."

"… that you can be a decent human being without having an agenda or taking advantage. This is the last time I will mention this. Again, I would like to thank AEW for there gracious acceptance of me and for Tony to take me onboard."

"And just so you know, there’s a few spelling mistakes in my last tweets but I spent too much time at school daydreaming of being a Pro Wrestler. Aew we’re very kind to me and I enjoyed my time there. I made the most of my time there and NEVER double crossed anyone."