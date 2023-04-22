EC3 Is Writing A Book About A Wrestling Code Of Ethics

EC3 was recently interviewed by the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, where he spoke about writing a book.

Excerpts from the interview are below.

EC3 on his upcoming book about wrestling ethics: “I think the upcoming generations are lost. There is no leadership. So, this [book] is based on s**t I’ve seen and I’ve done. I’m calling it a Code of Ethics, and it’s meant to help an aspiring wrestler being backstage. It’s part of our tradition to say ‘Hi’ to everyone and shake hands. Sometimes, I’ve noticed that I’d be in the middle of a conversation with the boss backstage, and a lot of wrestlers just stand around awkwardly, waiting to say ‘Hi.’ It’s like they want to come up, but don’t want to interrupt the conversation. But they’ve been seen and they’re just in a tight spot.”

On how to say “Hi” to a wrestler: “When you do say ‘Hi,’ make it quick and memorable. More often than not, they’re gonna engage you in conversation, and you might wind up best friends.”