Updated Match Card For WWE Backlash 2023

WWE has an updated card for Backlash 2023 following this week’s episode of SmackDown. Check out the latest lineup which will take place on May 6, from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega

- WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed

- Matt Riddle, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa & The Usos

- Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

- Seth Rollins vs. Omos