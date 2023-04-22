Former WWE Superstar Naomi Abandons Recently Filed "Trinity Starr" Trademark

Trinity Fatu has abandoned the Trinity Starr trademark which she filed on March 20, 2023. The abandonment is recorded as taking place on April 15, 2023.

There was speculation that the Trinity Starr name would be used for Fatu following her WWE departure, although it remains unclear if or when she will return to the ring as she hasn't done much since leaving WWE last year.

The abandoned trademark was originally filed for:

"G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes"