WWE Has Big Plans For Big E When He's Ready To Return

A new report has revealed that Big E when he is ready to return from his neck injury could be involved in a big feud.

WRKD Wrestling reports The New Day could feud with Imperium with the former WWE Champion and Intercontinental Champion Gunther being the centerpiece:

“Despite a loss to Gunther on #Smackdown, one long term backstage pitch has seen Xavier Woods and a fully healed Big E and Kofi Kingston feuding with Imperium once the New Day are ready to return. The centerpiece for the feud would be Big E facing Gunther.”

Big E has been out of action since March 2022 after suffering a broken neck during a match on SmackDown. He was recently a guest on Battleground podcast and provided the following update on his neck:

"It's just a complicated fracture. I broke my C1 in two places so that Jefferson fracture, is what it's called, it just takes a little bit more time to heal. So, we just did the one years scans after WrestleMania, it was a little bit later because of WrestleMania. We have to sit down with the doctors at some point and kind of figure out what the next step is but from my perspective, I feel great, I have no function issues, no pain issues, I've been at the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I'm just feeling great and I'm really grateful for all that. It's just, obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis."