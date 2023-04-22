WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

CM Punk’s AEW Return Date Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 22, 2023

CM Punk’s AEW Return Date Revealed

CM Punk looks set to return to AEW and a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed when that might be. Dave Meltzer noted that the former AEW World Champion look set to return in June:

“As things stand right now, the return of C.M. Punk is scheduled for a 6/17 show at the United Center in Chicago, which being a Saturday night show, is likely the debut of the new weekly show.”

According to Andrew Zarian, the show (Collison) is booked and ready to go, and is set to be a monumental one. 

Punk hasn’t been seen in AEW since a real-life physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out in September. He has also been out of the ring with an injury. 

Punk’s friends and current AEW world tag team champions FTR have repeatedly called for his return, with Dax Harwood asking everyone involved to ‘make it work’.

CM Punk Hasn’t Yet Apologized To The Young Bucks And Here's Why

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no resolution to the problems between CM Punk and other me [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2023 02:02PM

Tags: #aew #cm punk #collison

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81679/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer