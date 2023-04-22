CM Punk’s AEW Return Date Revealed

CM Punk looks set to return to AEW and a new report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed when that might be. Dave Meltzer noted that the former AEW World Champion look set to return in June:

“As things stand right now, the return of C.M. Punk is scheduled for a 6/17 show at the United Center in Chicago, which being a Saturday night show, is likely the debut of the new weekly show.”

According to Andrew Zarian, the show (Collison) is booked and ready to go, and is set to be a monumental one.

Punk hasn’t been seen in AEW since a real-life physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at All Out in September. He has also been out of the ring with an injury.

Punk’s friends and current AEW world tag team champions FTR have repeatedly called for his return, with Dax Harwood asking everyone involved to ‘make it work’.