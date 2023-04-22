WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (April 21, 2023)

The following are the results of the April 21, 2023 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, courtesy of WWE's official website, WWE.com:

Damian Priest & Finn Bálor def. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Although Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar went on a major offensive on Finn Bálor, they didn't realize that Damian Priest had tagged in. As a result, Priest hurled Mysterio into the ring post before hitting Santos with South of Heaven for the three-count.

Braun Strowman & Ricochet def. The Viking Raiders

Following a brutal backstage attack by Erik and Ivar last week, Braun Strowman and Ricochet repelled The Raid when The One and Only hit an Elevated Swanton Bomb off the massive shoulders of The Monster of All Monsters for the tag team victory.



Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan def. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green in a WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles for the first time against Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green. After the challengers attempted to break the rules by using the ropes, Liv got payback by throwing water on Chelsea before going for the pin with a little extra help from her tag team partner.



Gunther def. Xavier Woods in an Intercontinental Title Match

Despite an incredible effort by Xavier Woods in his first-ever Intercontinental Championship opportunity, Gunther retained the title by locking Woods in the sleeper hold and forcing the official to call for the bell when his opponent went to sleep.



Solo Sikoa def. Matt Riddle in a No Disqualification Match

A brutal No Disqualification Match between Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa incorporated steel chairs, the ring post, Kendo sticks, and the steel ring steps. In a critical moment, The Original Bro got payback on The Enforcer of The Bloodline by overturning the announce table on top of him. At the moment, however, The Usos struck with a 2-on-1 attack on Riddle and gave Solo time to recoup. Solo struck last and took down Riddle with the Samoan Spike for the victory.



After the bell, The Usos added insult to injury when they smashed their war-torn adversary through the table with One and Done.