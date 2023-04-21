WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announces Two Title Matches for Tonight’s SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.

Tonight’s show will feature Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods, while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa will face Matt Riddle in a rematch from last week in the main event of the broadcast, with a No DQ stipulation.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and fellow LWO member Santos Escobar go up against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

