WWE Announces Two Title Matches for Tonight’s SmackDown

Tonight’s show will feature Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods, while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will face Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa will face Matt Riddle in a rematch from last week in the main event of the broadcast, with a No DQ stipulation.

Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and fellow LWO member Santos Escobar go up against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor.