WWE Announces Two Title Matches for Tonight’s SmackDown

WWE has announced two new matches for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX.
The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa will face Matt Riddle in a rematch from last week in the main event of the broadcast, with a No DQ stipulation.
Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and fellow LWO member Santos Escobar go up against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest and Finn Balor.
BREAKING NEWS: @MeganMorantWWE announces two new matches for #SmackDown tonight!@reymysterio & @EscobarWWE vs. @ArcherOfInfamy & @FinnBalor@SuperKingofBros vs. @WWESoloSikoa in a No DQ Match pic.twitter.com/Z2vbM04Ncx— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2023
