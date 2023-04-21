WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Notes, SPOILERS and More For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Tonight's WWE SmackDown will broadcast live tonight from Columbus, OH, and PWInsider has provided some updates on the show:

- Charlotte Flair remains away from WWE and won't be at tonight's SmackDown. After having previously told WWE that she would be taking time off, Charlotte and husband Andrade El Idolo were first seen in Hawaii and they are set to be traveling internationally.

- Drew McIntyre is not scheduled for tonight's SmackDown. As reported before, McIntyre is banged up but is also nearing the end of his contract with WWE putting his immediate and long-term status with the company in some doubt.

- Matt Riddle is scheduled for tonight's SmackDown.

- The expectation is that teases for WWE's upcoming draft will begin while a segment building up the Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Usos rematch from WrestleMania is also on the script. That match is scheduled for next week's episode.

- Upcoming matches for WWE Backlash that are expected to be made official are: Bad Bunny & Rey Mysterio vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina Vega. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes will obviously pushed as the main event.

Fightful Select report, LWO are scheduled for SmackDown while Karrion Kross & Scarlett's storyline Shinsuke Nakamura will continue.

Source: Fightful Select, PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #smackdown

