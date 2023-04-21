WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Preview For Tonight's "Title Town" WWE SmackDown Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will broadcast live from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.

WWE is hyping tonight's show as a "Title Town" episode. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend against Xavier Woods, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will make their first title defense against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

WWE has announced the following card for the FOX broadcast:

- The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan defend against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Xavier Woods

Tags: #wwe #smackdown

