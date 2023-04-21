WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Has A Strong Bond With AEW President Tony Khan

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

During a recent episode of the PWTorch audio show, Wade Keller discussed the current situation with CM Punk’s return and how Jericho is thought of highly by many in AEW, including Tony Khan:

“The idea being FTR [saying] You know, we’re pitching the idea let’s moderate, we’re a neutral party, and we can help let Jericho and Punk work things out…Jericho is the closest confidant of Tony Khan right now, when it comes to things that include him, but go beyond him…I don’t know how often [but] there’s times where it’s like, ‘where’s Tony?’ ‘Oh, he’s in Chris’ hotel room, or he’s off in this restaurant booth talking to Chris’ or wherever they talk.”

“And it’s not just about Chris Jericho stuff, like Jericho is a sounding board. There are people in that company who tell Tony, ‘listen to Chris, listen to Chris, he’s been around.’ You can’t trust anybody 100% but Chris isn’t like some secret agent who’s sabotaging AEW.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #chris jericho #tony khan

