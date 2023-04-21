WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jade Cargill Segment Announced For Saturday's AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

AEW has announced undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill will be appearing on Saturday’s edition of Rampage to address Taya Valkyrie ahead of their title showdown on next week’s Dynamite.

Below is the updated card:

- El Hio Del Vikingo vs. Dralistico for the AAA Mega Championship

- Undefeated TBS Champion Jade Cargill will speak

- J on Moxley vs. Christopher Daniels

- FTR, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett vs. Varsity Athletes & Slim J

- Kiera Hogan vs. Julia Hart

- We’ll hear from The Hardy Boyz, HOOK, and Isiah Kassidy


