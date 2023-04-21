MJF Is Adamant That Britt Baker Is Not A Pillar Of AEW

MJF has made it clear he doesn't Britt Baker is one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling.

In AEW, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy are widely considered the pillars to carry the company into the future. CM Punk once said Britt Baker should replace MJF as a pillar, but he's not having this argument.

During an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, MJF explained why he excludes her from this group:

“She’s definitely upset because she thinks she’s a pillar, because PG Punk said so. But the fact of the matter is she’s f**king not. Even if she was, what? Is she gonna wrestle me for the world title? I’m three times her size. I would beat the living f**king s**t out of her.”