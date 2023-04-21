WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

MJF Is Adamant That Britt Baker Is Not A Pillar Of AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 21, 2023

MJF Is Adamant That Britt Baker Is Not A Pillar Of AEW

MJF has made it clear he doesn't Britt Baker is one of the pillars of All Elite Wrestling.

In AEW, MJF, Sammy Guevara, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy are widely considered the pillars to carry the company into the future. CM Punk once said Britt Baker should replace MJF as a pillar, but he's not having this argument.

During an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, MJF explained why he excludes her from this group:

“She’s definitely upset because she thinks she’s a pillar, because PG Punk said so. But the fact of the matter is she’s f**king not. Even if she was, what? Is she gonna wrestle me for the world title? I’m three times her size. I would beat the living f**king s**t out of her.”

AEW Star Thinks Tony Khan "Might Be Half A Cyborg"

AEW star Shawn Spears was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet and gave his thoughts on his boss Tony Khan… “I have never s [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 21, 2023 06:11AM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #mjf #britt baker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81657/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer