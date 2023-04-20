Matt Hardy On Future Of Hardy Party

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the future of Hardy Party in AEW was touched upon.

Matt Hardy on what’s next in the storyline with The Firm: “We already have an idea of a way to take the current story once it ends with The Firm. I think it’s going to make a lot of people that have enjoyed our story through and through happy. We’re calling this match The Firm Deletion. I think it really is going to be the deletion of The Firm when it’s all said and done. There are a couple of ideas; obviously, Jeff is back, so we’re going to be delving into the tag team scene and we’re going to be looking to try and find our way back up the mountain to get another shot at the AEW World Tag Team Titles, and we do have a couple of ideas about directions that we could go out of that.”

On what’s next for the Hardy Party: “There’s going to be a little twist, I think, where the Hardy Party he’s going to be evolving and changing a little bit. I think it’s going to be a small handful of guys that are still going to be associated with myself and Jeff. Maybe the Hardy Party is our faction’s name.”