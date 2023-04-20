Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling - Six-Man Tag Match To Open

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight to AXS TV, with a six-man tag team match and more. Check out the full card below:

- Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Sheldon Dean

- Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey



- Moose vs. Yuya Uemura



- Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands



- We’ll hear from Nick Aldis



- Steve Maclin’s Changing of the Guard ceremony