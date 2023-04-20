Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling - Six-Man Tag Match To Open

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight to AXS TV, with a six-man tag team match and more. Check out the full card below:
- Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Sheldon Dean
- Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey
- Moose vs. Yuya Uemura
- Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands
- We’ll hear from Nick Aldis
- Steve Maclin’s Changing of the Guard ceremony
