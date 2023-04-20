WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling - Six-Man Tag Match To Open

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2023

Card For Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling - Six-Man Tag Match To Open

IMPACT Wrestling returns tonight to AXS TV, with a six-man tag team match and more. Check out the full card below:

Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Sheldon Dean

- Time Machine vs. Trey Miguel, Jonathan Gresham & Mike Bailey

- Moose vs. Yuya Uemura

- Frankie Kazarian vs. The Good Hands

- We’ll hear from Nick Aldis

- Steve Maclin’s Changing of the Guard ceremony

Department of Justice Issue Press Release On Charges Against Ted DiBiase, Jr.

The Department of Justice issued the following: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, April 20, 2023 Former Professional Wrestler Charged with [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2023 02:14PM


Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81651/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer