John Morrison Says WWE Is A "Bastardized" Place To Work

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, former WWE star John Morrison was asked about a potential return to WWE…

“I hate that place. But sure, if they called me, I’d go back. (Laughs). Why do (I) hate it? Because it’s your dream. It’s what I’ve watched as a kid, and then you show up and you want to live your dream and do the things that you’ve dreamed of doing, but it’s a bastardized version of what you want to do. That was my experience. It’s not for everybody. I kind of exaggerated the hate thing to make a little joke, but sure, I’d go back. I tried not to burn any bridges. I love the roster there, I love a lot of the people there.”

Morrison also commented on AEW…

“I love the roster of AEW, Tony I like a lot. Vince, I actually like a lot too. I like all the minds in professional wrestling. The place that I go next, I really want to have a good, honest talk with whoever’s in charge, whether it’s Vince, Tony, the number one in charge of WWE-UFC, the merger, or Nick Khan, or whoever that might be, and find out exactly what they have planned for me, and hopefully they’re honest. If I don’t like that, I’ll probably not go, and if I do, I will. That’s more important than the money for me right now.”