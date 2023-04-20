WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

ROH TV SPOILERS For 4/27/2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2023

ROH TV SPOILERS For 4/27/2023

ROH TV for April 27 was taped on Wednesday at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, before AEW Dynamite. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Jackson Probst:

 
- ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Lady Frost. Frost had strong crowd support throughout

- Rush and Preston Vance defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

- Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Joe Ocasio and an unknown partner

- ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Leon Ruffin

- Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Jeeves K and Sonny Kiss. The Righteous watched the match from the stage, then had a post-match staredown with The Dark Order

- Skye Blue defeated Diamante. After the match, Athena came out to confront Skye. Athena destroyed her hat and taunted her

- Lee Moriarty defeated Rocky Romero. Big Bill interfered to help Moriarty

- Blake Christian defeated Gringo Loco. The finish was botched due to a bad 3 count by the referee. He then raised Christian’s hand in victory but the timekeeper didn’t ring the bell due to the confusion over the bad count

ROH TV airs every Thursday night at 7pm ET on HonorClub or watchroh.com.

Source: wrestlingheadlines.com
Tags: #roh #ring of honor #spoilers #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81644/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer