SPOILER For This Week’s AEW Rampage

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2023

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday. Check out the full results below courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

- Jon Moxley def. Christopher Daniels

- The Hardys, Hook and Isiah Kassidy came out to talk about Jeff Hardy’s return and their upcoming Firm Deletion match. Stokely Hathaway came out and wanted to know more about the match, and Hardy Hardy said that he will reveal all when the time’s right.

- Julia Hart def. Kiera Hogan

- FTR, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Ari Daivari, Slim J, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods

- AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Dralistico

Adam Page Currently Negotiating New AEW Deal

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that AEW is currently in the process of trying to sign former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Pag [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 20, 2023 08:56AM


