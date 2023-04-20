SPOILER For This Week’s AEW Rampage

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite on Wednesday. Check out the full results below courtesy of Wrestling Headlines:

- Jon Moxley def. Christopher Daniels

- The Hardys, Hook and Isiah Kassidy came out to talk about Jeff Hardy’s return and their upcoming Firm Deletion match. Stokely Hathaway came out and wanted to know more about the match, and Hardy Hardy said that he will reveal all when the time’s right.

- Julia Hart def. Kiera Hogan

- FTR, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal def. Ari Daivari, Slim J, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods

- AAA Mega Championship Match: El Hijo del Vikingo def. Dralistico