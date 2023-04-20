WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Adam Page Currently Negotiating New AEW Deal

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 20, 2023

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that AEW is currently in the process of trying to sign former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page to a new contract.

Negotiations are reportedly underway although there is no timetable for when a deal could be finalized. The report adds that Page is represented by the same people who take care of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega who are also believed to be currently negotiating new contacts.

Page has been with the promotion since it formed in 2019 and many believe he will remain.

