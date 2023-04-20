Adam Page Currently Negotiating New AEW Deal

A report from Fightful Select has revealed that AEW is currently in the process of trying to sign former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page to a new contract.

Negotiations are reportedly underway although there is no timetable for when a deal could be finalized. The report adds that Page is represented by the same people who take care of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega who are also believed to be currently negotiating new contacts.

Page has been with the promotion since it formed in 2019 and many believe he will remain.