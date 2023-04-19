Dax Harwood Announces The End Of His Podcast

AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood is ending his FTR podcast, admitting it might have been "more of a detriment to professional wrestling" than he intended.

During the final FTR podcast, Dax Harwood explained:

“So when we started this podcast we just wanted to do good for wrestling. I was looking forward to bringing my thoughts on psychology, in-ring action, what I thought was good wrestling, my love for Bret Hart, and breaking down some of the things that we had done in our careers and some of our biggest moments. Never in a million years – (Harwood then reads a text from Cash Wheeler which praises Harwood for his integrity and honesty).

“To a fault, I’ve stood up for what I believe in, and to a fault, I speak my truth. Never have I pointed out or singled out one person and talked sh*t about them – except for Road Dogg, I did but I felt like I owed him that but I could be wrong. I probably didn’t, I probably should have just not said a word but that’s just not how I operate. I had an opportunity to spill my heart on how he made me feel, how he made me feel so minuscule, how he made me feel so small I had to let him know. Other than that, I have never talked bad about anyone that I worked with.”

“[…] I want to apologize to not only my fans, I wanna apologize to people who already didn’t like me and fans of, for example, The Young Bucks and fans of Kenny Omega, fans of MJF, or anybody else who I may have upset. I wanna apologize to them because I never wanted you to hate me so much that you would say some of the things you said to me.

“Going into this podcast, I never thought it would happen and I hate that it happened and again, like I told you earlier in the show, I thought I was way more mentally tough than I am but I admit that I’m not and I don’t think I can handle some of the things that are said. I don’t think I want my daughter ten years from now to read some of the things written about me.

“Ultimately, we wanted to do good for wrestling and I don’t think that this podcast – as much as we tried – I don’t think the podcast was reflecting that for whatever reason.”