Justin Roberts Tests Positive For COVID-19, Not On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 19, 2023

Justin Roberts has posted the following on his Instagram account:

The look when you’re absolutely..positive you can’t fly to work for a few more days. Social distancing from Dynamite tomorrow like it’s 2020, look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!

Here is tonight's AEW Dynamite match card, courtesy of Fightful:

AEW Dynamite (4/19)

  • Jay White vs. Komander
  • The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager)
  • TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow
  • The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) speak
  • Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole
  • Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Outcasts (Toni Storm & Ruby Soho)
  • FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) speak
Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #aew #justin roberts

