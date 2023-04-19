Justin Roberts Tests Positive For COVID-19, Not On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Justin Roberts has posted the following on his Instagram account:
The look when you’re absolutely..positive you can’t fly to work for a few more days. Social distancing from Dynamite tomorrow like it’s 2020, look forward to watching on TBS 8/7PM and getting back next week!
Here is tonight's AEW Dynamite match card, courtesy of Fightful:
AEW Dynamite (4/19)
- Jay White vs. Komander
- The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn vs. Jericho Appreciation Society (Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager)
- TNT Championship: Powerhouse Hobbs (c) vs. Wardlow
- The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) speak
- Chris Jericho confronts Adam Cole
- Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Jamie Hayter vs. The Outcasts (Toni Storm & Ruby Soho)
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) speak
