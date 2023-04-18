Rhea Ripley Talks Evolution Of Her Appearance In WWE

During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, Rhea Ripley spoke about changing her look throughout her career in WWE.
"I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It's such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, 'I think you'd rock short hair. Just do it." And I was like, 'alright I'm gonna do it.' So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter," Ripley said, "But I think I just finally started accepting who I was, and not caring what everyone else thought of me."
On her gear changing:
"I think it's just more [...] growing up in general. It's sort of portrayed into my work, and the Rhea Ripley that you see. I narrow it down to confidence, it's all about confidence."
⚡ Seth Rollins Has Released "Tyler Black" Merchandise
Seth Rollins has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of the past decade, but longtime fans of his work will remember when he was kn [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 18, 2023 12:33PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com