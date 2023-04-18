WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Rhea Ripley Talks Evolution Of Her Appearance In WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Apr 18, 2023

Rhea Ripley Talks Evolution Of Her Appearance In WWE

During the latest episode of WWE After The Bell, Rhea Ripley spoke about changing her look throughout her career in WWE.

"I wanted to cut my hair for a long time, but I was so scared. It's such a scary thing, I always use my hair to hide behind, but one of the guys at the PC was like, 'I think you'd rock short hair. Just do it." And I was like, 'alright I'm gonna do it.' So I cut my hair, and gradually it got shorter every week. Every NXT show, it got shorter and shorter," Ripley said, "But I think I just finally started accepting who I was, and not caring what everyone else thought of me."

On her gear changing:

"I think it's just more [...] growing up in general. It's sort of portrayed into my work, and the Rhea Ripley that you see. I narrow it down to confidence, it's all about confidence."

Seth Rollins Has Released "Tyler Black" Merchandise

Seth Rollins has been one of the most dominant WWE Superstars of the past decade, but longtime fans of his work will remember when he was kn [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Apr 18, 2023 12:33PM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #rhea ripley #wwe

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81635/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer