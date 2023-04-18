WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Lio Rush Would Like To Work With IMPACT Wrestling Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Lio Rush reflected on his match with KUSHIDA last month at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United. Rush revealed he has an interest in working with IMPACT Wrestling again in the future.

“IMPACT was incredible. I think that was a huge milestone for me in my career. I’ve been to a lot of different promotions, a lot of independent promotions, a lot of different television promotions and I’ve done it all at a fairly young age. I’m proud of that, and IMPACT is another one of those places where I grew up watching and idolizing the wrestlers who were in the X-Division and the product was so exciting to watch. I was a huge fan of the video game. I played the video game back in the day. Wrestling for IMPACT nonetheless was incredible, it was a feel-good moment, and it was cool that I was able to wrestle against a legend in KUSHIDA. I feel like it was a match made in heaven and it was supposed to happen, I’d love to show face in IMPACT in the future, hopefully, that happens. Yeah, a lot going on right now, and like I said, you never know. If that opportunity came, I’d be ready to make my own impact.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #impact wrestling #impactonaxs #lio rush

