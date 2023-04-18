Lio Rush Would Like To Work With IMPACT Wrestling Again

During a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Lio Rush reflected on his match with KUSHIDA last month at IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United. Rush revealed he has an interest in working with IMPACT Wrestling again in the future.

“IMPACT was incredible. I think that was a huge milestone for me in my career. I’ve been to a lot of different promotions, a lot of independent promotions, a lot of different television promotions and I’ve done it all at a fairly young age. I’m proud of that, and IMPACT is another one of those places where I grew up watching and idolizing the wrestlers who were in the X-Division and the product was so exciting to watch. I was a huge fan of the video game. I played the video game back in the day. Wrestling for IMPACT nonetheless was incredible, it was a feel-good moment, and it was cool that I was able to wrestle against a legend in KUSHIDA. I feel like it was a match made in heaven and it was supposed to happen, I’d love to show face in IMPACT in the future, hopefully, that happens. Yeah, a lot going on right now, and like I said, you never know. If that opportunity came, I’d be ready to make my own impact.”