Jim Ross Provides Update On His New Book and Family’s Cannabis Operation

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

During his latest "Grilling JR" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross provided an update on his upcoming book, "JR 50" revealing it is on target for release:

“We’re still on target. We’re still on time as they say. Good publisher. It’s the 50 greatest calls that I’ve been privileged to be a part of and stories around them. It has a lot of short chapters. It’s a quick read. It’s one of those reads where you can take it to the can, set it aside, and then next time you visit, you can read a chapter or two. It’s a fun project. It keeps me busy, which is what I like to do is stay busy.”

J.R. also commented on his family’s cannabis operation:

“I’ve invested thousands and thousands of dollars in my family’s cannabis operation, which I think our dispensary is going to be opening in a couple of months as things seem to be progressing. Boy, there’s a lot of paperwork and a lot of legal stuff to get involved in this thing. Thus far, I haven’t had any issues. I won’t have any issues. I have nothing to hide.”

“There’s a lot worse things that we can do with our lives than smoking pot. I think it’s almost worn out. I think there’s so many people getting educated to it. Gummies for sleep and things of that nature. There’s a lot of good reasons to consume the product.”

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #aew #jim ross #hall of fame

