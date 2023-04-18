WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dark Features Seven Matches, Juice Robinson In-Action

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

AEW Dark returns to YouTube tonight at 7 PM EST with Seven matches announced thus far including Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck and Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico. Below is the final card:

- Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck

- Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir

- Hunter James vs. Cole Karter

- The Renegades vs. Brittany J & Kiah Dream

- Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels

- The Iron Savages vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Jay & Jeeves Kay)

- Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarrett Diaz


