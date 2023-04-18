Tonight's AEW Dark Features Seven Matches, Juice Robinson In-Action

AEW Dark returns to YouTube tonight at 7 PM EST with Seven matches announced thus far including Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck and Christopher Daniels vs. Angelico. Below is the final card:
- Juice Robinson vs. Pat Buck
- Dream Girl Ellie vs. Marina Shafir
- Hunter James vs. Cole Karter
- The Renegades vs. Brittany J & Kiah Dream
- Angelico vs. Christopher Daniels
- The Iron Savages vs. The Trustbusters (Sonny Jay & Jeeves Kay)
- Jora Johl & Rohit Raju vs. Ariel Levy & Jarrett Diaz
