Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Features Two Title Matches and More

NWA Powerrr returns to YouTube tonight with a new episode at 6:05 pm EST. Below is the final announced card:
- Tyrus addresses Crockett Cup rumors
- NWA World Television Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Psycho Boy Fodder (w/ Angelina Love)
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Joe Alonzo (w/ Jamie Stanley)
- Natalia Markova vs. La Rosa Negra
@nwa is back this week with another exciting edition of #NWAPowerrr⚡! The World Champ speaks, championships on the line, grudges to be settled. Tune in tonight at 6 05pm est and catch all the action.— *AllDay* Marshe' Rockett (@MarsheRockett) April 18, 2023
#MarsheAllDay🚀/ #NWAPowerrr⚡ / #NWAUSA🇺🇸 / #NWAWrestling pic.twitter.com/Idwa31yaEx
