Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Features Two Title Matches and More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

NWA Powerrr returns to YouTube tonight with a new episode at 6:05 pm EST. Below is the final announced card:

- Tyrus addresses Crockett Cup rumors

- NWA World Television Championship Match: Thom Latimer (c) vs. Psycho Boy Fodder (w/ Angelina Love)

- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Match: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Joe Alonzo (w/ Jamie Stanley)

- Natalia Markova vs. La Rosa Negra


