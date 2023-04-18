Chris Jericho Reveals Amazing New Tattoo Honoring David Bowie

Chris Jericho recently attended the Studio Evolve tattoo parlor in Virginia Beach to get a new tattoo on his arm honoring the late rock legend David Bowie.

Jericho called his new tattoo a beautiful piece of art and another masterpiece he's proud to have on his body. He posted the following on Instagra:

“Thx to the amazing @flacomartinez13 …my old friend, personal tattoo artist and a damn GENIUS…for the new ink!! I asked him for #AlladinSane era @davidbowie and this is what he created!! Just a beautiful piece of art and I’m proud to add it to the collection of Flaco masterpieces that live on my body. If you’re ever in the Virginia Beach area check him out at @studioevolvetattoo!!”