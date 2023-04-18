WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Chris Jericho Reveals Amazing New Tattoo Honoring David Bowie

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 18, 2023

Chris Jericho recently attended the Studio Evolve tattoo parlor in Virginia Beach to get a new tattoo on his arm honoring the late rock legend David Bowie.

Jericho called his new tattoo a beautiful piece of art and another masterpiece he's proud to have on his body. He posted the following on Instagra:

“Thx to the amazing @flacomartinez13 …my old friend, personal tattoo artist and a damn GENIUS…for the new ink!! I asked him for #AlladinSane era @davidbowie and this is what he created!! Just a beautiful piece of art and I’m proud to add it to the collection of Flaco masterpieces that live on my body. If you’re ever in the Virginia Beach area check him out at @studioevolvetattoo!!”


