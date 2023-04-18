Bruce Prichard Reveals Which WWE WrestleMania Was Held In A "Sh*thole" Venue

Bruce Prichard reflected on WrestleMania 24 in 2008, calling the Florida Citrus Bowl a "sh*thole" during his Something To Wrestle With podcast. Prichard explained how WWE had to construct much of the backstage area:

“Sh*thole … Well, you get a hole and then you sh*t in it and therefore acts like a sh*t hole, and that’s kind of what that stadium was like. It was a hole that was dilapidated. It had no dressing rooms, it had no backstage area of any kind whatsoever. We had to repair it. We had to build an entire backstage city with showers and bathrooms and buses and tents and portable rooms and bathrooms and showers and things of that nature. Build walkways, so you’re not just walking through the mud and the dirt.”

“It was a hell of a deal and I think it was the first one in Florida… That was a big deal and it was a historic stadium if you will. But I think we spent almost a half-a-million dollars on palm trees around the top of it when all was said and done. Aesthetically, we put a lot of time, effort, and expense into making it look presentable on-camera and if you go back and you look at the WrestleManias that have been held in that stadium compared to anything else held there, I think you would say, that’s that?

“But what people don’t see is the backstage and there were no offices. Like I said, we had to build walkways so that you’re not just walking through the grass and the dirt and the mud and all the crap. We had to build actual just walkways to dressing rooms and to bathrooms and everything else. It was not ideal and I don’t think that, yeah, it wasn’t someplace I really would go, gosh! We gotta go back there and the fact that it was open air.

“I know it’s Florida, but it’s April and it’s humid and it rains so that’s another thing, you didn’t have air conditioning anywhere except in the rooms and the buses and all the stuff that we built. It wasn’t any air conditioning, anywhere. So it was a challenge, to say the least.”