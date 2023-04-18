Preview Tonight's WWE NXT, The Spring Breakin’ Go-Home Show

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL with the go-home build for next week’s Spring Breakin’ episode. The episode is being hyped a s "Champions Run The Night" episode on USA Network:

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

- Go-home build for NXT Spring Breakin’

- Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

- Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return

- NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

- Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

- NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

- NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat