WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Backlash 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Backlash 2023

A match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar has been made official for the May 6 Backlash pay-per-view during Monday's WWE RAW.

On the April 10 episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar for a match at WWE Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico. 

Rhodes came out to call out Lesnar, but Adam Pearce attempted to stop Rhodes from doing so because he’s not ‘medically cleared’ to compete. Pearce ordered security guards to come to the ring but Rhodes still called Lesnar out.

Once Lesnar came from behind the curtain, Pearce stressed that he’ll give Cody the match but does not want him to go after Brock but Rhodes did so anyway. 


Tags: #wwe #cody rhodes #brock lesnar #raw #backlash

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81615/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer