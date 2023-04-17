Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar Announced For WWE Backlash 2023

A match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar has been made official for the May 6 Backlash pay-per-view during Monday's WWE RAW.

On the April 10 episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes called out Brock Lesnar for a match at WWE Backlash on May 6 in Puerto Rico.

Rhodes came out to call out Lesnar, but Adam Pearce attempted to stop Rhodes from doing so because he’s not ‘medically cleared’ to compete. Pearce ordered security guards to come to the ring but Rhodes still called Lesnar out.

Once Lesnar came from behind the curtain, Pearce stressed that he’ll give Cody the match but does not want him to go after Brock but Rhodes did so anyway.