AEW Rampage 4/14/23 Draws Highest Viewership Since 2021

This past Friday's AEW Rampage drew 639,000 viewers on 4/14/23 with a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on TNT at 10 PM EST

Last week the show pulled in 503,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic on a Saturday night. This week’s show was boosted by a lead-in from the NBA playoff game which drew over 2.2 million viewers and averaged a 0.79.

This was Rampage’s highest total viewership since September 15, 2021 and highest key demo rating since April 15, 2022.

Rampage this week ranked #7 in the top 150 shows on cable.