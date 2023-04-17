WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE SmackDown 4/14/23 Viewership Down

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

This past Friday's WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw viewership drop.

The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 2.265 million viewers, which is down from 2.468 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.

The key 18-49 demographic delivered a 0.65 rating, down on the 0.69 rating a week ago.

The show featured LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods, Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss, Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa, and more.

Source: Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics
Tags: #wwe #smackdown #ratings

