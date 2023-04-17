WWE SmackDown 4/14/23 Viewership Down

This past Friday's WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw viewership drop.
The 2-hour broadcast on FOX averaged 2.265 million viewers, which is down from 2.468 million viewers, according to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics.
The key 18-49 demographic delivered a 0.65 rating, down on the 0.69 rating a week ago.
The show featured LA Knight vs. Xavier Woods, Santos Escobar vs. Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Madcap Moss, Matt Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa, and more.
WWE Smackdown, Friday on Fox (8-10pm):— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) April 17, 2023
2,265,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.58
#3 in P18-49 among broadcast primetime and cable originals
AEW Rampage on TNT (9:42-10:42pm):
639,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.21
#7 cable original in P18-49
📊 https://t.co/qDSSxyAPtr pic.twitter.com/qnqPiaQKwS
