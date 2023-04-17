WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

GCW Red Means Green Results (4/16/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

GCW Red Means Green Results (4/16/23)

GCW hosted their ‘Red Means Green’ event from the Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday. Check out the results below:

- Gringo Loco & Axton Ray defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)

- Bryan Keith defeated Calvin Tankman

- BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated “Wildfire” Tommy Rich & Doug Gilbert

- Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed

- Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo) defeated Shane Mercer & Jimmy Lloyd

- Hillbilly Jed defeated Josh Crane, Jeffery John and Kota Hernandez

- Second Gear Cunt (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Dark Sheik) defeated Billy Roc, Billie Starkz & Cole Radrick

- Tony Deppen defeated Shigehiro Irie

-  East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) (c) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles.


Tags: #gcw #game changer wrestling #red means green #results

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81603/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer