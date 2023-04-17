GCW Red Means Green Results (4/16/23)

GCW hosted their ‘Red Means Green’ event from the Evansville Coliseum in Evansville, Indiana on Sunday. Check out the results below:
- Gringo Loco & Axton Ray defeated The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang)
- Bryan Keith defeated Calvin Tankman
- BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) defeated “Wildfire” Tommy Rich & Doug Gilbert
- Blake Christian defeated Myron Reed
- Los Macizos (Ciclope y Miedo Extremo) defeated Shane Mercer & Jimmy Lloyd
- Hillbilly Jed defeated Josh Crane, Jeffery John and Kota Hernandez
- Second Gear Cunt (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Dark Sheik) defeated Billy Roc, Billie Starkz & Cole Radrick
- Tony Deppen defeated Shigehiro Irie
- East West Express (Nick Wayne & Jordan Oliver) (c) defeated The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com