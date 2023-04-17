WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/16/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/16/23)

WWE hosted a Sunday Stunner event from Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

- Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) attacked Cody Rhodes after Rhodes did an in-ring promo about how he wasn’t wrestling tonight. Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle made the save.

- Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar.

- Ricochet & Braun Strowman defeated The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla).

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz.

- WWE United States Title Match – Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory (c) via DQ after Theory hit Lashley with a chair.

- WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka and Piper Niven.

- Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle defeated Imperium.


Tags: #wwe #sunday stunner #results #wwe live

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/81602/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer