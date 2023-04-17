WWE Sunday Stunner Results (4/16/23)

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Apr 17, 2023

WWE hosted a Sunday Stunner event from Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

- Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) attacked Cody Rhodes after Rhodes did an in-ring promo about how he wasn’t wrestling tonight. Kevin Owens and Matt Riddle made the save.

- Dominik Mysterio defeated Santos Escobar.

- Ricochet & Braun Strowman defeated The Viking Raiders (Erik & Ivar) (w/ Valhalla).

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated The Miz.

- WWE United States Title Match – Bobby Lashley defeated Austin Theory (c) via DQ after Theory hit Lashley with a chair.

- WWE Raw Women’s Title Match – Bianca Belair (c) retains over Asuka and Piper Niven.

- Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens & Matt Riddle defeated Imperium.